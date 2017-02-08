NAVTTC train youth to ensure their employability: Cheema

Staff Reporter

In order to ensure the employability of Skilled Youth, NAVTTC has taken an initiative to engage Leading Online Employment Agency in this noble national cause.

In this connection, two Memorandums of Under-standing (MoU) have been signed with Rozee.pk through which NAVTTC will share and make available the data-bank of its thousands of skilled graduates on the portals of Rozee.pk and this leading organization will exchange the Skill Jobs with NAVTTC for further dissemination to its graduates.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Zulfiqar A. Cheema, during the MoU signing Ceremony, highlighted the initiative as a breakthrough in provision of greater employability opportunities to the skilled youth. We are committed to train more and more young boys and girls and ensure their employability so that they become useful citizens of the country and contribute towards its economy, he said.

On this occasion, Mr. Monis Rahman, CEO Rozee.pk and Mr. Hassan Khurshid, Regional Head, were also present.

They ensured their full cooperation in promoting and marketing TVET graduates for their employability in local and international job market.