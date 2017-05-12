NAVTTC to train 100,000 youth in FY 2017-18

Staff Reporter

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would impart skill development training to 100,000 youth during next financial year, in order to create employment opportunities for the bulging youth in productive sectors of the national economy. This was stated by Executive Director, NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while addressing a ceremony held here today. He also distributed toolkits among the youth, who completed the six-month training programme under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme.

During last three years, about 75,000 youth were trained in different market driven skills, where as training of a batch consisting of 25,000 youth was in progress. In order to improve the quality and standards of the training, NAVTTC was selecting best institutions for initiating the different courses and programmes, he added.

He further said that curriculum of the training programmes were also revised and make them according to the demands of local industrial sector. He said that skill development programme could play an important role in alleviating poverty from the country, besides it would make the youth economically empower and enable them to provide financial support to their families.

He said that a major portion of the local population was comprising youth, if they will remained unskilled it would enhance the pressure on national economy.

The huge bulk of the young population could be turned into a treasure by making them skilled and productive for the uplift of national economy, he added.

Zulfiqar Cheema informed that the commission had also initiated skill competition among the youth in order to make the training courses interesting and creating job opportunities for them.

He informed that the different training courses and programmes introduced by the NAVTTC were gaining momentum and encouraging response from youth.

He said that NAVTTC had received about 125,000 application for the third batch of training programme against the total allocated seats of 25,000. He said that demand for skilled labor force increased after the initiation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding that it would further enhanced during the days to come.

He called upon the government to establish skill development training centers along with the CPEC route to taping the growing demand of skilled labour. He said that the commission had also set up and ‘job placement center’ which was aiming at to absorb the trained youth in different industrial units on their demand.

Besides providing toolkits to youth, he said that government would provide them interest free loans for setting up their own business and creating more job opportunities.