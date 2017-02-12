NAVTTC to impart training to 100,000 boys, girls next year

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will impart training to 100,000 boys and girls next year to make them useful citizen of the country.

“Next year, NAVTTC will train around 0.1 million young boys and girls in modern trades and special attention will be paid to the women related training courses,” Executive Director NAVVTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said Sunday while addressing a meeting of the commission here.

The meeting, aimed at encouraging women in the field of business and entrepreneurship for economic stability, was attended among others founder president Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce Samina Fazil, Vice President Robina Nazir and their teams, a press release said.

Cheema said women constituted 50 percent of the country’s population and their active participation was important for national development.

NAVTTC, he said, was playing an important role for economic emancipation of women and imparting training in various courses enabling them for home based business or jobs in industries and relevant organizations.

Founder President Samina Fazil appreciated the steps taken by NAVTTC for women emancipation and assured full cooperation in making the youth and women self-reliant and useful citizen of the country.