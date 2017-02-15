NAVTTC to ensure employment of skilled youth

Staff Reporter

To ensure overseas employment of the skilled youth, a meeting was held today at NAVTTC HQs which was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resorce Development Sohail Aamir, Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Joint Secretary Raja Manzoor Kiyani, DG Immigration Parvez Ahmad Junejo, and others.

The executive director briefed about the recent initiatives of NAVTTC and its training activities. He said that the quality of training has increased manifold and those training institutes are selected which are at par with international standards. We need to enhance coordination between NAVTTC and the Ministry to achieve our ultimate targets including imparting training to the unemployed youth of Pakistan, enhance employment opportunities and ensure their jobs outside the country, he said.

The Secretary praised the steps taken by NAVTTC for the development of TVET Sector in Pakistan including the establishment of Job Placement Center and introduction of new assessment system. he said that skilled workforce is much needed especially in the gulf states, therefore, it is important that more and more people should be given training in the most demand driven trades. He extended full cooperation and support to ensure employment of the skilled workforce abroad.