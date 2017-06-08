NAVTTC to sponsor training in NUST

Staff Reporter

The Rector of the National University of Science & Technology (NUST), Lieutenant General (Rtd.) Naveed Zaman along with senior officials from NUST called on the Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, at NAVTTC HQs Wednesday to explore avenues of collaboration between the two organizations.

Senior officials from NAVTTC also attended the meeting. Detailed presentations on the goals and objectives of the two organizations were shared during the meeting to discover ways of taking forward the common objective of raising and nurturing a pool of adequately skilled Pakistani youth, as the most potent and viable tool of the country’s socio economic progress.

Various initiatives taken by the two organizations were shared during the meeting and it was agreed that considerable commonality of objectives exists between the two organizations, which will be utilized for enhancing the technical and technological skills of Pakistan youth. It was agreed that training pertaining to solar energy and some other skills shall be conducted in NUST and the same shall be sponsored by NAVTTC.