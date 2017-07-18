NAVTTC plans to economically empower 100,000m individuals

Staff Reporter

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has planned to make socio-economic empowerment of 100,000 million individuals through provision of market- able hands-on-skills.

An apex body, addressing challenges of technical and vocational stream in the country, is committed to achieving the task under Phase-IV of Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP).

Detailing the future plans, official sources Monday said these include formal certification of 50,000 informally skilled

individuals under NAVTTC’s Recognition of Prior Learning Programme (RPL) and Skill Development Training of 1100 Temporarily Displaced youth from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The training would be provided in best of the best institutes located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar etc. through Pakistan- Italian Debt Swap Agreement.

The sources said other plans include skill development training of 200 individuals belonging to oil and gas producing/experience districts with collaboration of OGDCL, enhancing level of collaboration with development partners like Germany, Norway and European Union and further strengthening coordination with developing agencies.

The sources said since inception of the commission, high priority has been paid to technical and vocational sector and maximum initiatives have been taken for timely address of issues being faced by the sector across the country.

Moreover, the sources said NAVTTC has established a National Skills Information System (NSIS) to consolidate demand and supply related information of Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates at local and international level including analysis of labour market for informed decision making.

The database is facilitating for future planning, management and delivery of training in TVET sector. It will also help in developing linkage between industries and trained labour force for employability.