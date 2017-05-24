NAVTTC imparting training to youth at par with int’l standard

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President World Skills International, Simon Bartley and the Country Director Rosemary Hil Horst called on the executive director NAVTTC in his office on Tuesday to discuss various measures and initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan regarding technical and vocational sector.

The executive director briefed them about the important milestones achieved in this regard including framing of National Vocational Qualification Framework, evolving National TVET policy, launching of CBT programmes, strengthening linkages with industry established of sector skill councils, job placement centres, and organizing skill competitions.

In order to meet the skilled workforce demand of CPEC, we are training our youth at par with international standards so that they get jobs and contribute towards the economic development, he said. Both the officials from UK applauded the efforts and initiatives of NAVTTC to improve, reforms, and strengthen the TVET sector of Pakistan.

The President World Skills International urged NAVTTC’s chief to seek membership of WSI which would be enormously useful for Pakistan for its showcasing and to become a part of the virtuous circle of international skill community.

NAVTTC’s head agreed and told that the government is also willing to become a member and expressed hope that our skilled youth would soon be participating in the world skill competitions and bring laurels for the country.