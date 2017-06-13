NAVTTC, Chinese Think Tank Association of SEZs join hands on skill development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

With the purpose of strengthening think tanks exchanges between Pakistan and China, enhancing cooperation on vocational education and enhancing the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, approved by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, a 9-member Chinese delegation under the leadership of the President of Chinese Think Tank Association of Special economic Zones, Mr. Sikang Wu called on the executive director NAVTTC, Mr. Zulfiqar Cheema, at NAVTTC HQs today. The delegation comprised of researches of China Special Economic Zone Think Tank, members of intelligent manufacturing vocational education enterprises in China and chairman of global intelligent manufacturing enterprise.

On this occasion, Mr. Zulfiqar Cheema briefed the delegation about the role of National Vocational & Technical Education Commission as an advisory body to the federal government on TVET and the recent initiatives of NAVTTC to introduce reforms in the current TVET system of Pakistan. He emphasized that the CPEC would open new vistas of prosperity and development and offer enormous employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan. He added that CPEC would be a living monument of Pak-China friendship and it will serve geo-strategic interests of both the countries. He urged that the two countries should enhance their collaboration to reboot the TVET system in Pakistan.

The Chinese delegation assured of their full cooperation in various areas of collaboration including establishment of centers of excellence, up-gradation of existing institutes with modern equipment, training of trainers, study tours, exchange programs, and arranging Chinese language courses for the trainees of Pakistan. Other areas of collaboration include fostering intelligent manufacturing talents in the youth of Pakistan, Smart Factory construction, and robots manufacturing.