NAVTTC chief urges industry to play pro-active role in skill development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Executive Director National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said that industry should play a lead role in providing relevant and the most demanded skills to the youth of our country.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on establishing a Sector Skill Council (SSC) in the field of hospitality. The meeting was attended by industrialists, service providers and employers.

He further said that we want industries to play a pivotal role in policy making, curriculum development, training delivery, monitoring, quality assurance, final assessment and job placement of the trained youth.

He said to formalize the industrial sector’s role, we are going to establish Sector Skill Councils initially for four sectors i.e. construction, agriculture, hospitality and textile & fashion designing. He said that skill councils would become a bridge between training providers and the employers. They would also facilitate the skilled youth to seek employment. CPEC would generate huge employment opportunities in the hospitality sector and we need to meet their demands, we must train our youth at par with international standards, he added. Mohammad Akhtar Bawani, Vice Chairman Hashoo Group, Chairman Hotels and Motels Association, Mian Akram Farid, representatives from Monal food chain, Savour Foods, Ramada Hotel, COTHM, ITHM and others expressed their views and resolved to make positive contribution in skill development of youth. It was mutually agreed upon that NAVTTC’s graduates will be provided with hands-on training in their organizations for a minimum period of two weeks.

M.A.Bawany, Vice Chairman Hashoo Group, appreciated NAVTTC’s efforts to take the industry on-board and establish linkages with the employers. GIZ’s representative Mohammad Ali made a presentation on roles and functions of Sector Skill Councils.