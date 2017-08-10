Naval chief visits German Submarine Naval Base

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Wednesday visited German Naval Academy at Flensburg and German Submarine Naval Base at Eckernforde. Upon his arrival at German Naval Academy, he was received by Commandant German Naval Academy Flotillen Admiral Kay-Achim Shonbach, a press release received here said.

Professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting with commander of the German Naval Academy. Later, Admiral Zakaullah visited German Submarine Training Centre at German Submarine Naval Base Eckernforde. Upon his arrival, the admiral was warmly welcomed by Head of Submarine Training Centre Frigatten Kapitan Lars Gosing.

He was given detailed briefings regarding Submarine Training Centre. Subsequently, he also visited German Submarine. During his visit onboard, the naval chief interacted with German Navy Submarine’s officers and men and lauded their operational competence.—APP