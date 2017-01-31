Naval Chief chairs Bahria University BoG meeting

Staff Reporter

The 36th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Bahria University was held on 31st January 2017 in video conference room at the Bahria University Head Office Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI (M), Chief of Naval Staff/ Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University and attended by the board members, with detailed agenda. The Heads of Constituent Units of Bahria University Karachi Campus and Lahore Campus attended meeting through video link.

A detailed briefing was given on the spate of progress on various ongoing projects, with special reference to expansion of academic areas, new infra structures, financial audits and additional educational facilities in various campuses. Chairman BOG appreciated the progress in academic standards in the university in time with its vision and mission.