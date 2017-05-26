Naval Air Station Turbat to inject more support to CPEC project: Asif

Karachi

Operationalization Ceremony of Naval Air Station Turbat was held at PNS Siddiq, at Turbat Balochistan on Thursday. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence was the chief guest on the occasion, says a press release of Pakistan Navy. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was also present on the occasion.

Upon his arrival, the chief guest was warmly received by Chief of the Naval Staff. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence, during his address highlighted that this major Naval facility will boost Pakistan Navy’s capability for the defence of motherland, enhancing the Naval power over the Arabian Sea and especially its strategic reach Westwards.

He said that the dual utilization of Naval Air Station Turbat will accrue dividends both for the maritime defence and in the economic sector by yielding best value for money.

Minister for Defence further added that the development of Naval Air Station Turbat would definitely provide a vital link for air transportation and as a Base for Naval Operations besides providing required support to CPEC project. With the realization of intra-regional connectivity, Balochistan will act as a gateway to Pakistan.

The chief guest also lauded strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy for operational pursuits and for contribution towards socio-economic uplift of the area by providing quality education, healthcare facilities and employment opportunities for the local populace. He also assured all out support of Govt of Pakistan to strengthen Pakistan Navy ‘the guardian’ of the sea to discharge onerous responsibilities in the most befitting and efficient manner.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem highlighted strategic and economic importance of Naval Air Station. He also underlined Pakistan Navy’s efforts in providing quality education, healthcare and employment to the people of Balochistan in general and the people of Turbat in particular. Commander Coast extended his felicitations to all PN officers who remained associated with this mega project and made untiring efforts in turning this dream into reality. He also thanked the Ministry of Defence for providing all out support towards completion of this state of the art Air Station.

The operationalization of newly developed Naval Air Station Turbat will provide Pakistan Navy with the much needed depth, flexibility and reach to counter emerging challenges of deterring terrorism at sea, curbing piracy and carrying out maritime security operations. The new runway has been constructed as per modern standard and it will also have the capability to handle heavier aircraft, not only for Pakistan Navy but also of Sister Services and Civil Airlines. The very fact that his runway is planned to be used by private sector as well, will surely boost economic activities in the region. The development of Naval Air Station at Western periphery of Pakistan is one amongst many steps undertaken by PN for socio-economic uplift of the country.

During the ceremony, Pakistan Navy P3C Aircraft, Z9EC and Sea King helicopters participated in an impressive fly past. The ceremony was attended by a large number of PN, military and local civil dignitaries.—APP