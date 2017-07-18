Pakistan is very fortunate to have large reserves of natural gas. The search for oil resulted in the discovery of gas in 1952 at Sui, Balochistan. Since then several gas fields have been found. The largest gas field is at Sui and the 2nd largest at Marri. From Sui, gas is piped to Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta. Other fields discovered in the country provide gas to many of our towns and cities. After water, natural gas is Pakistan’s 2nd most important source of energy in 1999-2000 over 23,159 million cubic meters of gas was produced. In 1999 it was estimated that there were 492 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. Natural gas is used in our industries as well as for domestic purposes. It is very important that we value the natural recourses and use them carefully. We should not waste through leaks or by leaving taps dripping, or waste gas by leaving burners on. Gas leaks can also be very dangerous as they can be fatal and can cause death.

HOZAIFA M YAQOOB

Turbat

Related