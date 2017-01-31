Natural gas tariff for textile sector uniform across country

Islamabad

The National Assembly resumed its session in Islamabad on Monday afternoon with Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the chair. The National Assembly was informed on Monday that natural gas tariff for textile sector is uniform across the country. Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the House during question hour that current tariff all over the country is 600 rupees per MMBTU.

To a question, he said that the situation of gas supply has improved in the country and it will further improve by next winter due to effective measures taken by the government. He said due to the improved gas supply to the industrial sector, the export of fertilizers has increased. He said during this winter the CNG stations remained operational for three days in a week besides regular supply to domestic and industrial sectors.

To another question, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid informed the House that provision of speedy justice to general public is manifesto of the PML-N and revolutionary work is underway in this regard. He said that a reforms committee is working on different proposals to improve the judicial system in the country and early disposal of the cases. He said introduction of evening shifts and increasing the number of judges in the courts is under consideration to provide speedy justice to the masses.

