NATO urges enhanced anti-cyber attack war

Brussels

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the alliance must step up its defense against cyber attacks, saying they could potentially trigger their Article 5 mutual defense commitment.

Computer users around the world were scrambling Wednesday to reboot systems after a tidal wave of ransomware cyber attacks spread from Ukraine and Russia across Europe to the United States and then on to Asia.

It seemed to be very similar to the WannaCry ransomware which hit more than 200,000 users in more than 150 countries last month. Stoltenberg said the “attack in May and this week just underlines the importance of strengthening our cyber defenses and that is what we are doing.”

“We exercise more, we share best practices and technology and we also work more and more closely with all allies,” he told reporters ahead of a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday at which cyber security will be a key talking point.—Agencies