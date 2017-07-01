NATO must finish the job in Afghanistan: Mattis

Brussels

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis told NATO allies Thursday they must finish the job in Afghanistan or risk terrorist revenge as the alliance readied a troop increase to counter a resurgent Taliban.

Mattis, however, refused to give a firm number for how many troops US President Donald Trump would commit under a new strategy, just two years after NATO officially ended its post-9/11 combat role in Afghanistan.

Recent Taliban gains have shaken confidence in Afghanistan’s future and talk of sending NATO troops in has stoked fears the alliance could get sucked back into an unwinnable war just when it faces a host of new threats including Russia, terrorism and cyberattacks.

“I don’t put timelines on war, war is a fundamentally unpredictable phenomenon,” the US defence secretary told reporters after meeting his counterparts from the 29-nation alliance.

“The bottom line is that NATO has made a commitment to Afghanistan for freedom from fear and terror, and freedom from terror demands that you can’t let this be undone.”

Citing both Afghanistan and “ungoverned spaces” in Syria and Iraq where the Islamic State group has flourished, the retired Marine general added: “You cannot say I am tired of it and come home and then you get hit again.”

NATO currently has 13,500 troops in Afghanistan in the Resolute Support mission to “train, advise and assist” Afghan troops.

Diplomatic sources said an increase of up to 3,000 was under considerations, while US officials say it might be nearer 4,000.

The United States, which once had more than 100,000 troops in Afghanistan, is preparing a new strategy for a war which has dragged on for 16 years and which even US generals concede is a “stalemate” at best. Mattis said that after talks with the allies about 70 percent of the new plan’s requirements were in place and he looked forward to bridging the remaining gap.— AFP

