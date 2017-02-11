NATO backs Ukraine amid surging clashes

Brussels

All 28 NATO allies fully support Ukraine as it faces the worst upsurge in fighting against pro-Russian rebels in two years, alliance deputy head Rose Gottemoeller said Friday.

US President Donald Trump has stoked concerns in NATO and Europe by dubbing the alliance “obsolete” and taking a softer stance on Russia, in marked contrast to his predecessor.

“There was unanimity around the NATO-Ukraine Council table, strong support from all allies for Ukraine,” she told reporters after talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at NATO headquarters in Brussels.—Agencies