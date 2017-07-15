Nationwide rains likely

Islamabad

National Weather Forecasting Centre of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rains throughout the country from Saturday to Tuesday, including various regions of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) & Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and Sindh.

Met Office said there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of lower Sindh including Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad & Karachi divisions.

The monsoon isolated heavy thunderstorms will also be witnessed in various regions of Balochistan from Sunday to Tuesday, comprising Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat & Makran divisions. The vulnerable areas of Balochistan may suffer from urban flooding and flash flooding due to localized heavy downpours.

MD asked the authorities to remain alert from Sunday to Wednesday in order to make necessary arrangement for high accumulation of water and floods.

It was further said there will be moderate rains in upper Punjab, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir which could cause landslides and floods.—INP