Nation’s dedicated efforts best tribute to Quaid: President, PM

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in their messages to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being celebrated Sunday said that best tributes to founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to dedicate all out capabilities for national development while adhering to his teachings and thoughts.

President Mamnoon Hussain in his message said that due to very qualities, Quaid’s opponents also admitted that he was a true leader who never compromised his principles.

President Mamnoon called for preparing the nation particularly the new generation to take the country to the destination of progress and prosperity following the guiding principles of Quaid-e- Azam.

He said it was need of the hour to renew our constructive efforts by reviewing Quaid’s life and adhering to his teachings and making them a source of spiritual and practical power.

The president believed that by obeying the Quaid’s thoughts we could achieve the goal of the development of Pakistan as we had achieved the creation of Pakistan . He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the nation the will to serve for the development and prosperity of the country following the footsteps of the great Quaid.

While, in his message said that as we celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today, the entire nation remembers the founder of our nation with utmost reverence and great admiration. We, as a nation, are thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing us with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland for us.

He united the scattered Muslims under a single flag in his struggle for establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world. Even today, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a source of inspiration and guidance for us all, which is because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities. Quaid-e-Azam’s determination and unshakeable will power emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective and boldly confront all difficulties for the great cause.

Under his dynamic leadership and by following Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline, the Muslims after rendering matchless sacrifices achieved their collective goal. Quaid’s determination and integrity endeared him to millions of people who supported him in the struggle for creation of Pakistan. It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction.

He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach. We as a nation must follow the principles of our great Quaid, which would be an apt tribute to him. We can pay real homage to the memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by reaffirming our abiding faith in his teachings.

We need to forge unity in our ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law. Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan. Let the Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be the guiding principles for all of us, as a nation. May Allah give us the strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by our great Quaid. “Pakistan Paindabd”—APP