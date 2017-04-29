Nations are built by character, not making bridges: Imran

Will reveal name in court who made Rs10b offer

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that nations are not built by constructing bridges and metro projects but by character.

Addressing a large gathering here at Parade Ground, the PTI chief said that he would reveal the identity of the individual who offered him Rs10b in court.

“Take me to court and I will reveal the identity of the individual,” said the PTI chairman, adding that the ‘messenger’ who brought the offer was also offered Rs2b for convincing me.

Imran said that he’s not revealing the name of the one who tried to bribe him, only out of consideration that the person would be forced to go out of business due to vengeful activities. He further said that he would provide protection for that individual. “If I name the person, they will conspire against him,” said Imran.

Referring to the recent Panamagate verdict, Imran said two judges said the prime minister was neither ‘Sadiq’ and nor ‘Ameen’ and the other three said more investigations need to be carried out.

“The Supreme Court also disregarded the letter by the Qatari prince,” he said and added that ministers who loot public money were distributing sweets while declaring victory.

Touching on the controversial meeting between the premier and Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal, he said the “prime minister does not have courage to look Modi into the eye and confront him over India’s hand in terrorism in Pakistan”.

Khan lambasted leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N for not putting forward a quotable example to lead the nation.

Khan cited statements of Justice Gulzar, member of the larger bench of top court who wrote a dissenting note in Panama Leaks verdict.

After a premier loses moral authority, there is no reason to lead the nation, Khan said. Chief of PTI said that letter of Qatari prince was a lie in the case and that a corrupt leader causes entire hierarchical system to resort to corruption.

Imran Khan said that he gathers people not for himself but for the country, as he addressed the first rally of the party since the announcement of the Panama case verdict.

The PTI chief said that if people had not taken to streets then everyone would have forgotten about the Panama scandal.

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s children own billions of rupees. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had sent notice to him worth billions of rupees.

While referring to Indian businessman and entrepreneur Sajjan Jindal’s unannounced visit and meeting with the premier in Murree, Imran said “he (Jindal) won’t be able to save Nawaz”.

“Nawaz sent out a message that he wants friendly ties but the army does not,” said Imran.

Imran Khan said he would raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris wherever he could, adding that Indian PM Narendra Modi is campaigning against Pakistan on every front.

Imran Khan was accompanied by party leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Jahangir Tareen and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed.

Workers and supporters from Lahore and Peshawar are present to attend the rally. Caravans from the two cities reached Islamabad ahead of the address.

In order to secure the rally and avoid an untoward incident over 2,300 police personnel were deployed at the parade ground. A separate enclosure has been made for ladies; interestingly the ladies enclosure is being secured by 50 lady police personnel instead of the usual PTI tigers.