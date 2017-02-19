National workshop on ESD, GECD concludes

Staff Reporter

Education sector stakeholders made recommendations for the integration of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) and Global Citizenship Education (GCED) in national, provincial and area education policies in a work shop that ended Friday afternoon organized by UNESCO Islamabad and the Asia-Pacific Centre for Education for International Understanding (APCEIU).

Aimed at ensuring that all learners are provided with the knowledge, attitudes and skills to promote sustainable development and global citizenship the workshop gathered representatives from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, provincial/ area education officials, civil society and academia.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Ms. Vibeke Jensen, UNESCO Representative to Pakistan highlighted the role of provincial governments in advancing education for sustainable development and global citizenship. She called upon the provincial/ area governments to identify and integrate in curriculum and teacher training the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes needed to shape a sustainable peaceful future for all. She also stressed that it was important to create school environments that not only talk about ESD and Global Citizenship but also practice it in all aspect of school life.

Speaking at the national workshop, Dr.Utak Chung, Director of APCEIU emphasized the importance of Education for Sustainable Development and Global Citizenship Education in this interconnected world. He highlighted that “given the geographical and cultural diversity in Pakistan, educators and government officials have to assume more responsibility in facilitating learners to become global citizens and for this, we need collaborative efforts and partnerships”.