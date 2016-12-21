National prosperity not possible without unit’s well-being: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan comprises four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and they are bound together in strong relations of love, brother-hood and sincerity while their joys and sorrows are common.

He said that progress of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and other areas will result in development and prosperity of Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif said that Balochistan is the biggest province of Pakistan on the basis of area and people of the province are patriotic and also played an important role in the creation of Pakistan. He said that Baloch leaders under the leader-ship of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah played a key role in the achievement of the country.

He said unfortunately, people of Balochistan had some misunderstandings during the last 70 years and their grievances should have been re-dressed. He said that some allegations were also levelled against Pun-jab but the present government tried to counter them through practical and sincere efforts based on justice.

He said that under NFC Award of 2009-10 Punjab government gave Rs11 billion from its annual share to Balochistan and as such surrendered Rs55 billion to Balochistan during five years. The Chief Minister said that Punjab government has also included boy and girl students of Balochistan and other federal units in its educational programmes as it believes that Pakistan is the common country of people of all provinces and collective efforts are needed for its progress and prosperity.

He also announced to send ten boy and girl students of Gwadar to China selected on merit basis for learning Chinese language and said that the quota of students of Balochistan in educational institutions of Punjab will also be enhanced and decision will soon be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister was addressing a 78-member delegation of boy and girl students from Gwadar, Balochistan which is on a visit to Punjab at Model Town. He also distributed laptops among the visiting students.