National Press Club’s newly-elected team felicitated

Election 2017: Journalists Panel makes it 11th in a row

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday felicitated Journalists Panel for making a clean sweep in the annual general election of the National Press Club Islamabad for the year 2017 . The year 2017 happens to be the 11th consecutive year of victory for the Journalists Panel.

In their messages Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Information Minister congratulated the newly-elected president of National Press Club, Shakeel Anjum and Secretary Imran Yaqoob Dhillon. They also congratulated the following:

Asif Bhatti, Ibrahim Kumbhar, Naveed Akbar Chaudhry and Myra Imran (for Vice President).

Iqbal Malik, Mian Shahid Mehmood, Abdi Abbasi and Shakila Jalil (for Joint Secretary) and Ishaq Chaudhry (Finance Secretary). They also extended their warm greetings to the members of the governing body including Nokhaiz Sahi, Ahmed Nawaz, Bashir Chaudhary and others.

Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their warmest felicitation on their success and said heir election was an evidence of trust and confidence of journalist fraternity reposed in them. They hoped that the newly-elected office bearers of NPC would work for welfare of journalist community and freedom of press. The speaker and deputy speaker were of the view that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. They expressed the hope that under the new leadership the problems of journalist’s community would be resolved. They prayed for their success during their tenure.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb also congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the press club saying the government believed in freedom of expression and would continue to support and facilitate growth of free, independent and responsible media.

She said safety, security and welfare of journalists was her top priority and Federal Government in liason and coordination with the provincial governments would make all possible efforts to create a conducive environment where media persons could perform their obligations in accordance with their professional ethos and without any fear. She hoped that newly-elected office bearers would work diligently for the welfare of journalists and media persons.