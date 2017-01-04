National men, women judo championships next month

Lahore

National men and women judo championships will be held from February 13 at Hamidi Hall, PSB Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Top 14 teams of the country including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pak Army, WAPDA, Railways, Police, Navy and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will participate in both the events, said a spokesman for PJF while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that the events were to be held in Karachi in December last but were postponed on the request of stakeholders WAPDA and HEC.

“Token participation has been given to DHA and Gilgi-Baltistan for promotion of judo in their respective areas,” he said.

The championship of men will be held in 10 weights while the women part of the event will have 8 weight categories. Men weight categories: -50, -55, -60, -66, -73, -81, -90, – 100, +100kg and Open weight. Women weight categories: -40, -44, -48, -52, -57, -63, -70kg and Open weight.

“The competitions will help in spotting news judo talent, both in men and women, besides shortlisting the most outstanding judo players for considering them in national election to represent the Pakistan teams abroad in in international judo championships in due course of time,” said the spokesman.

He said that the PJF was striving for the cause of judo in Pakistan and judo events were being organised at all levels to achieve this objective.

“We will be organising courses for upgrading our coaches which will also help in improving the standard of the game,” he said.—APP