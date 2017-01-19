National Men Basketball Championship from Jan 25

Peshawar

National Inter-Divisional Men Basketball Championship will be held from January 25-29 here at PSB Coaching Center with top 14 teams participating across the country.

This was stated by President KP Basketball Association Muhammad Faqir Awan while talking to APP here on Wednesday. He said all arrangements in this connection have already been completed for the five-day event.

He said Visional teams comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, FATA, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Hyderabad, Mir Pur Khas, Karachi, Quetta and host Peshawar will take part.

Faqir Awan said that out of the Championship top two teams would be qualified for the grade-A according to the format of the Pakistan Basketball Federation. He said that Hazara Division have already qualified for the Grade-A from the Grade-B.—APP