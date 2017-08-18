National junior badminton championship roll into action from tomorrow

Lahore

National Junior badminton championship will roll into action here from August 19 at the Nishtar Park Sports complex with nearly two hundred young players showcasing their talent.

This was stated by Secretary, Pakistan Badminton Federation, former international player, Wajid Ali on Thursday at a press conference at National hockey stadium.

He said the as many as age seven group events will be contested and they are, Boys singles U15, boys singles U17, boys singles U19, boys doubles U19, girls singles U17, girls singles U19 and girls doubles U19.

Wahid said the tournament is a step forward to identify new badminton talent as the game needs fresh legs to replace old guards of badminton.

“Players from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, AJK, FATA, NBP, KPT, Police and army will be featuring in different events and we are confident to shortlist a group of talented players for their grooming on modern lines to create a pool of players”, said the PBF official.

Wajid who is also the organizing secretary of the competition said cash prizes will be given to the notable performers of the event. Tayyab Sohail has been named as tournament referee while Muhammad Amjad Khan from KPK is the deputy referee.

He said PBF will hold the Pakistan international series from November 9-12 at Islamabad and fifteen to seventeen countries will be taking part in it.

“This series will ensure revival of international badminton events in Pakistan and will also create a soft image of the country around the globe”, he added.

He said the event is a sanctioned competition of world badminton federation and Badminton Asia will supervise it.

“It will be an ideal opportunity for home players to participate in it to lift the level of their game and to get needed exposure and experience by playing alongside top notch of Asia badminton”, he asserted.

Wajid said in order to groom country’s technical officials, PBF, first time in the history of Pakistan badminton, is sending two technical officials, Amjad Khan and Dr Saeed to take part in the badminton Asia training course for referees and umpires being held from September 15-20 in Singapore.

“After their return from Singapore these technical officials will be officiating in the Pakistan International series and will gain experience to further progress in their respective areas”, said PBF Secretary.

He also briefly threw light on the efforts of the PBF for the participation of junior players in the international events abroad and said the national federation will continue its struggle for the cause of the game by laying special emphasis on the participation of upcoming players in different badminton tournaments abroad.—APP