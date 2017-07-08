National hero Lalak Jan Shaheed remembered

Islamabad

Pakistani nation on Friday paid rich tribute to Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary. Awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for the commitment and courage he demonstrated in the Kargil War in 1999, Lalak Jan was born on April 1, 1967 and enlisted in the army on December 10, 1984.

He was serving in the Northern Light Infantry Regiment when the Kargil War broke out in 1999 and fought from the forefront to thwart heavy Indian attacks. In May 1999, he willingly volunteered to be deployed on the front positions located at the jagged peak. Havildar Lalak Jan repelled many aggressive ventures by the enemy and imposed massive losses on them.

However, on July 7, Lalak Jan sustained serious injuries as enemies pounded the area with heavy mortar shells. Despite his injuries, he stayed at his position and fought off the Indian assault. He soon succumbed to his wounds and was martyred.—INP