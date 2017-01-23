National Calligraphy Exhibition opens today

Three-day ‘National Calligraphy Exhibition’ will open from January 24 (Tuesday) in the federal capital with display of more than 100 exquisite calligraphy art pieces of prominent calligraphers from across the country, reinvigorating this glorious art. The exhibition is being arranged National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division in collaboration with National Book Foundation at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate the exhibition while Adviser to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui will also be present on the occasion.

The exhibition is being arranged under the title “Nun Walqalam” taken from the beginning of the sixty-eighth surah of Holy Quran” and is translated as “Nun By the Pen and What they Inscribe”.

Around 100 calligraphic art pieces by 50 professional as well as new talented calligraphers from across the country will be displayed in the exhibition while the arrangements for the exhibition have been finalized.

Ustad Shafeeq uz Zaman, Ellahi Baksh Mati, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Abubakar Sadeeque and Khalid Javeed Yousafi are among the professional Calligraphers whose work will be showcased in the exhibition while the young calligraphers include Mukhtar Ali, Kashif Khan, Ashraf Heera, Wasil Shahid etc.—APP

