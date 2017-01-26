National Assembly turns into fish market

PPP, JI MPs clash in KP assembly

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Peshawar

A scuffle broke out in the National Assembly on Thursday when five members from the opposition parties requested the speaker to submit a privileged motion against the prime minister.

During Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s address in the house, PTI lawmakers reportedly indulged in sloganeering against the government.

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approached Qureshi and requested him to control his party’s lawmakers. The opposition lawmakers were chanting ‘thief’ repeatedly.

Qureshi also raised slogans against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which perturbed the members of the ruling party.

When petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tried to approach Qureshi, requesting him to control his party’s lawmakers, he was intercepted by PTI lawmakers Murad Saeed and Shehryar Afridi.

The decorum of the house deteriorated and fight broke out between the members. Parliamentarians from Pakistan People’s Party tried to thaw the situation but no avail.

During the session, PTI lawmakers led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi started chanting ‘thief, thief’ slogans in the house and stood up on their benches in protest.

The PML-N and PTI lawmakers started exchange of slogans, while the Speaker requested them to respect the prayer call. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab tried to defuse the tension but to no avail.

Qureshi during his speech said that it is not a monarchy where a PM says one thing in the House and another in the apex court.

“The missing pages of an open book are filled up with Qatari prince’s letters,” remarked Qureshi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shahryar Afridi earlier went up to the government’s benches and started a scuffle with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is the current Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

The NA session under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq turned quite chaotic as both the sides started slapping and pushing one another. The session was suspended briefly for 15 minutes after the incident.

Speaker of the house Sardar Ayaz Sadiq blamed Qureshi for the scuffle, saying the PTI leader was given time to address but sloganeering by him caused chaos in the assembly.

The PTI and Jamaat-i-Islami boycotted the session and walked out in protest after the scuffle.

Qureshi, talking to the media outside the parliament, said he had requested the speaker to give two minutes to each of the five movers of the motion and then the government could give its viewpoint as is norm.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session ended with a walk-out, protest and disputes on Thursday, as the Speaker had to adjourn the session due to uproar between members of Jamaat-e-Islami and PPP.

A walk out was observed in KPK Assembly immediately after the session started, as Opposition walked out two times during the session; hence third time, after tea break, when PPP Assembly member Sardar Sanaullah highlighted the quorum to Deputy Speaker, then Jamaat-e-Islami member of Assembly Mahad Ali called PPP Assembly member, saying that his job is to distort the atmosphere.

The KP Assembly session became a fish market and both members exchanged inappropriate and non-Parliamentary words after which the situation got further tense; hence Assembly members interfered between both of them. while the Deputy Speaker adjourned the session.