National Archery Men, Women C’ship from Jan 10

Peshawar

The 5th edition of the National Archery Men and Women Championship under the aegis of FATA Olympic Association with the support of Shahid and Brothers Tyres Company for the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 10-12, 2017 at Qayyum Sports Complex here.This was stated Shahid Khan Shinwari while addressing a press here at Media Center Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday. Flanked by former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and Secretary General Pakistan Archery Federation Muhammad Wisal, Shahid Khan Shinwari lashed on Directorate of Sports and Youth FATA for ignoring the event by extending no support. —APP