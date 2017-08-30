Nation won’t forgive NAB chief for giving Zardari clean chit: Imran

ChakwalChakwalPakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday slammed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry for acquitting Asif Ali Zardari in all cases. Speaking to a charged-up crowd of PTI supporters in Chakwal, Imran said that Zardari’s acquittal proved that PML-N and PPP were not against each other. He warned Chairman NAB that PTI would soon bring a case to the accountability body against Shehbaz Sharif. “Chairman NAB, I want you to be ready for the case we are bringing against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said. “More than Rs 2 billion corruption was committed in Multan’s Metro Bus scheme,” he added. Imran said that he was happy since for the very first time in the history of Pakistan, the powerful were being held accountable. Imran said that the whole nation stood behind the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Imran claimed that he had once been jailed for eight days and had not seen one powerful person there. Imran Khan has said that the opposition pays salute to the top court of Pakistan for ousting the alleged corrupt prime minister, Nawaz Sharif. Khan addressed a worker’ gathering in Chakwal of Punjab after he launched membership drive of the party. The PTI chief said that the top court is to be thanked for a brave decision to disqualify the corrupt and powerful leader.— NNI

