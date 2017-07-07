Nation wants answers, not this unending drama: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lashed out at his rivals on Thursday, saying that the nation demanded answers, not the unending drama unfolding in the wake of the Supreme-Court sanctioned Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) probe into the Sharif family’s alleged corruption as brought to light in the Panama Papers last year.

Dismissing statements made by first daughter Maryam Nawaz a day earlier, the PTI chief alleged that the Sharif family was “burning the country’s money” by bribing the judiciary, media and other officials to hide its alleged corruption, all the while claiming it is ‘saving democracy’.

“One family’s corruption is being safeguarded. They’ve bought all the newspapers … They’ve spent money on journalists, on lawyers. They are burning the country’s money to hide their theft, and claiming they are saving democracy,” he alleged.

“They are after the Supreme Court; they are after the military,” Khan alleged. “You are destroying institutions while saying you are trying to save democracy.” “Is this what saving democracy looks like?” he asked.