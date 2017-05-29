Nation united to make Pakistan economic tiger: Nawaz

Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with enthusiasm

Islamabad

Youm-e-Takbeer was observed across the country to commemorate the historic nuclear tests Pakistan conducted on this day in 1998.

Pakistan became seventh nuclear world power with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first in the Muslim world. Tests made Pakistan’s de-fence invincible.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and security of the country. Various organizations had arranged special programmes to highlight importance of the day.

In this message marking Yaum-e- Takbeer Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the nation was showing unity to make Pakistan as an Asian Tiger in economic terms as it had shown unity in 1998 when the country carried out nuclear tests making the national defence as impregnable.

He said May 28 was an unforgettable day in the history of Pakistan when country’s appeared as an atomic power on the globe.

Yaum-e-Takbir is not only a symbol of bravery of the Pakistani nation, it was also a strong message to the enemies that aggressors against Pakistan would meet an exemplary fate.

He said some 19 years ago, when the Pakistan Muslim League government decided to carry out nuclear tests, it had been facing numerous chal-lenges. On one side, it had been facing economic threats while on the other hand it was being dubbed as un-unforgivable offense.

“The Muslim League leadership accepted the challenges banking upon Allah and public support and kept the national dignity supreme. The nation is also thankful to the personalities who showed bravery at that time and played their role to make Pakistan an atomic power,” he remarked.

The prime minister said Yaum-e-Takbeer was in fact the declaration of the fact that the nations always head forward through a vision and steadfastness. The nations’ future is imperiled if they have a leadership without any vision or that is naive about the national interests.

The prime minister said if the national leadership shows bravery, the nation gets confidence and achieve progress.

“Nineteen years ago, we had made country’s defence as impregnable. Today, with same dedication and passion, the country’s economy is also being made strong and stable. In this age, the defence of any nation cannot be separated from its economic stability,” he said.

Prime Minister Sharif said the journey of national economic development was going on with fast pace and “just like nuclear explosion, Pakistan will also carry out an economic explosion. The whole world believed in such possibilities,” he said.

He said CPEC was a mix of various projects which would usher a new era of prosperity.

The prime minister said, that Pakistan’s nuclear programme created balance of power in South Asia just becoming a symbol of peace as the smaller states in the region also heaved a sigh of relief. He said, Pakistan’s economic stability was also a symbol of regional prosperity and Pakistan wanted other states from not only South Asia but others also to join the straggle to collectively bring prosperity in the region. He believed that justice and equal opportunities for economic development could guarantee peace in the region.