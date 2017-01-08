Nation united against corruption: Sarwar

Salim Ahmed

Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that nation is united on the issue of corruption and the PTI will not take rest till its eradication.

Talking to PTI workers, Sawar said, “We will tell the realities of corruption in public court. Parliament will strengthen if important decisions will be taken in parliament.”

He said corruption is second most dangerous threat to the country after terrorism. “The country and nation will get benefit from the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf against corruption.

People will have no other way except to lodge protest if corruption continues in country. Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is fighting on every forum including parliament for rights of people and our struggle is constitutional and democratic,” he said.