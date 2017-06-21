Nation be told how many Kashmiris uprooted by India since 1947: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Kashmir Peace Institute Secretary General Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has urged the government to release the figures on those Kashmiris uprooted, made refugees since 1947 by India after its October 27, 1947 occupation of Kashmir. Nation must know how it has borne the onus of rootless lot and now what should be done to restrain Indian forces in further uprooting the Kashmiri families under one or the other pretext.

Talking to a group of Kashmiri students the Secretary General said that India was bound by any ethical system; she made hundreds of pledges in and outside of United Nations to give plebiscite right to the Kashmiris but refused each one brazen-facedly.

He advised the students to read Kashmir history in its right hisotic perspective. How and when it started; what results have been gained thus and how we all have to do together to achieve the remaining baggage of benefits for the people of Kashmir. Kashmiris current struggle is recognised world over. It is a model sruggle. All senior leaders are beind the bards, house-arrested, gagged, but still the ’Tehreek’ [movement] is upswing every where in the field and in the media across the world.

He sympathised with those mothers and fathers who have lost their sons and daughters in kashmir struggle sacrifices in all phases of history.

He urged African Union to send its probe delegation to Kashmir -both parts – to known what is happening on ground. He hailed the mediation overture of Russia between Pakistan and India, saying as a neighbor Moscow must up its conciliatory role to win the hearts of southern Asian people.