Nation to continue supporting Kashmir struggle: Zafarul Haq

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Leader of the House in the Senate Wednesday said the government and the entire nation firmly stood with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle against tyranny and barbarism being committed by India. While visiting a photographic exhibition to show solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris arranged here under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) depicting the atrocities of Indian Forces on the people of occupied Kashmir, he said Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris should be highlighted at world level particularly through photographic exhibitions aimed at awakening the conscience of world powers.

He stressed on resolving the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions. Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Kashmir should be demilitarized immediately as Indian forces were committing sheer human rights violations.

He said that Pakistan always supported the cause of Kashmir. Despite widespread human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, it is unfortunate that the international community remained indifferent to throw its weight behind the Kashmiri cause.

He said United Nations had not one but 24 resolutions on Kashmir and in all of them Kashmiris were promised the right of self-determination. He said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

Raja Zafarul Haq said Kashmiri youth were rendering sacrifices of their lives for getting freedom from Indian yoke and world powers should come forward to play a role and Indian government must be forced to give the Kashmiris, their birth right, the right to self-determination.

The Indian army, he said had failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris with its brutal actions. Photographs showcased in the exhibition highlighted the violation of human rights by the Indian forces in Held Kashmir.

Kashmiri Leaders, Ch. Yasin, Abdul Majeed, Sheikh Tajamal and others addressed the participants and said United Nations is silent on the issue of violation of human rights and sacrifices of Kashmiris.