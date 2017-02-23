Nation supports operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Ashrafi

Islamabad

The whole nation supports operation ‘Raddul Fasad’as terrorism and extremism would be defeated at all costs, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Thursday. Talking to Ulema and Mashaikh, he said religious scholars would never hesitate offering any sacrifice in eliminating terrorism from the country. He said the success of the operation is imperative for the existence of the country and prosperity of the nation, said a press release.

Operation Raddul Fasaad was a need of the hour to root out terrorism and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fully supports this operation. PPP Leader Naveed Chaudhry said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that all political parties, religious and other segments of society must actively support this operation. He said: ‘Wecurity forces of the country have rendered great sacrifices for the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and now another operation was needed to complete the mission of making Pakistan terrorist-free.’

He said that Pakistani nation and its security institutions are strong enough to successfully counter designs of the enemies. He said that operation Raddul Fasaad would emerge as the last nail in the coffin of terrorist organisations. He also condemned the blasts in Lahore and other cities of the country.

Meanwhile, Sector Commander Rangers Brig Hammad Arshad Thursday said Punjab Rangers and police were ready for joint operation against terrorists. Addressing Rangers and police personnel at Police Lines, he said with joint efforts of Rangers and police, the operation Radd-ul-Fassad would be made successful by carrying out search and targeted operations to eliminate terrorists.—APP