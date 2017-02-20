Nation supports military combating terrorism: Chandio

Hyderabad

The Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Moula Bux Chandio has said that the moral of nation remained high and it is extending all support to military leadership in combat against terrorism.

He expressed these remarks while talking to people here at Civil Hospital Hyderabad on Monday after enquiring the health of those eight persons who received wounds in a crackerâ€™s blast near railway overhead bridge last night.

He said that such blast cannot demoralize the spirit of nation and the patience demonstrated by the people after blasts was clear indication that the vested interests could not succeed in achieving their nefarious designs. The elements who were trying to destabilise the Pakistan would gain no success in their goals, he added.

He informed that the provincial government has adopted strict security measures for the safety of the people and for rooting out the terrorism from the province.

However, he underlined the need of implementation of national action plan in letter and spirit and full support from the federal government to meet out the challenges.

He maintained that the PPP would not leave the people alone and continue its all out efforts to serve the masses and make their moral high against cowardly acts from terrorists.—APP