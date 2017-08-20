The nation state takes precedence

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

NATIONAL Reconciliation or Charter of Democracy and the likes of such steps in Pakistan have all ended up serving self-interest instead of consolidating on the pluses of the Constitution which happens to be the social contract of the country. While Chairman Senate Reza Rabbani has called for an Intra-Institutional Dialogue which he means between the Parliamentarians, the Armed Forces and the Judiciary to iron out a working relationship in order to strengthen Democracy, it is all the same a sad commentary over Pakistan’s state of Governance, as after 70 years of its creation the country is still groping for an equation among its key national institutions.

One wonders if the Country has been governed ever since under a Constitution touted to be unanimously passed and yet one in which this very basic equation has remained unresolved! But much against the Parliamentarians yelling for supremacy of Parliament and asking of others including the Judiciary and the Armed Forces to operate within their domains, it is impossible for any of them to operate in isolation, as it is imperative for each one of them to not only interact but to work proactively for cohesive results, because their domains and objectives of maintaining sovereignty through security and development, are not mutually exclusive.

That this must have been ensured in the Constitution is something one has to take for granted. But if it has not been so, any dialogue to restate the equation must culminate into evolution of an irrevocable and irrefutable national narrative for all principal institutions of the State to exercise and follow as a matter of faith. In the end analysis this projected exercise will succeed only if you stop crying wolf and Pakistan emerges as the winner, not individuals or Institutions, the Government or the Opposition.

What has actually been amiss is the fact that each one of the troika have erred on the wrong side; the Parliamentarians loosing track of national priorities acting like dictators when voted to power and failing to address people’s woes, military dictators coming in to cleanse the system but hanging on to the pedestal rather than returning to barracks after doing the job, and worst of all the Judiciary legitimising Army take-overs under the so-called law of necessity, and an opportunist lot of parliamentarians always filing in behind dictators.

Let it be categorically stated that the power troika may hold any number of Intra-institutional dialogues, but unless anyone holding public office be it parliamentarians, jurists at all levels, men in uniform and bureaucrats alike, are subjected to the same yardstick of being truthful and honest, rendering ineligible for life along with the next of their kin all those failing to live up to it, such exercises will remain infructuous. What the provisions need is elaborating on the proviso so that it is not misused.

The only way any social contract will work in Pakistan would be if the political divide in the country abandons Rule of dynasties among themselves, stops insulting the 200 million it claims support of and throws up leadership from amongst their ranks to become the real law-makers. They must refuse to play second fiddle to dictators when it really matters, and last but not the least, the opposition may take on the Government for its non-performance but refrain from doing anything which might strengthen the enemy narrative. The Armed Forces must erase the stigma of unconstitutional interventions and wash their hands of such adventurists among their ranks rather than stand behind them to save them. This is the only way they can earn back their evasive credibility as an institution. And the Judiciary which must abandon overtly or covertly legitimising dictatorial rule in the country has to take the lead by proceeding suo motu against hundreds of others named in the Panama Leaks besides the several hundred benefitting from the infamous Musharraf NRO of which no one talks about anymore.

Some belated realization has come from the Government ranks as Ahsan Iqbal now donning the Interior Ministry cap has called for unity against terrorism rather than gunning for each other. This never occurred to him, his colleagues or the former Prime Minister when they remained obsessed with the culmination of the CPEC dream, besides being possessed with the delusion of their self-proclaimed feats of achievements without realizing that unless the Nation effectively met the planted three-pronged threat of terrorism with complete unity among the rank and file of this country, the enemy would continue cashing on its internal disharmony.

It is tragic that instead of Pakistan pressing the pedal over its relations with the outside world has remained dismally adrift, particularly in not being able to effectively state its case over Kashmir and the water issue assuming dangerous proportions. While the valiant people in the Indian occupied territory are braving the treachery and atrocities of the occupation forces calling for freedom, waving Pakistan flag on Pakistan’s Independence Day and observing Black Day on the Indian Day of Independence, the state of apathy and blame game among Pakistani politicians, is an insult to the sacrifices being made by the Kashmir Intifada.

Why is no one including the opposition in Pakistan anymore talking about Indian terrorist Kalbhoshan Yadev’s death sentence and Pakistan’s stance over him in the International Court of Justice? Whatever happened to Pakistan’s worldwide offensive to expose India over its State terrorism in Kashmir as well as inside Pakistan in league with the beleaguered Afghan Government in full view of the US choosing to look the other way? Prioritizing national Issues is the social contract you need to work for and not fool around with public sentiment taking them for long rides time and again.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

Email: [email protected]

