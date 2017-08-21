Nation remembers national hero Rashid Minhas

Karachi

The 46th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan’s National Hero Rashid Minhas was marked on Sunday. Rashid Minhas, an under training pilot of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was taxiing T-33 Jet trainer for a take-off on August 20, 1971 when a pilot instructor –Flight Lieutenant Matih-ur-Rehman– rendered him unconscious with a blow to the trainer’s head in a botched attempt to take the plan towards India.

Minhas regained consciousness just 32 miles (51 kilometres) away from the Indian border and managed to damage the control of the jet. He crashed the jet near Thatta.

The incident martyred Pakistani valiant officer and killed the instructor, wanted to take the fighter plane towards India. Minhas was rewarded with the highest military award in Pakistan, Nishan-e-Haider, for his bravery and services to the country.

Rashid Minhas was born on 17th February 1951 in Karachi. He received his flight cadet training from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Risalpur. He had his early education from St Mary’s Cambridge School Rawalpindi. Later, he was commissioned as Pilot Officer in Pakistan Air Force in 1971. Minhas is the youngest officer who received the Nishan-e-Haider award. He is the only recipient of the highest honour of gallantry from Pakistan Air Force.

During taxing of training jet, he was stropped by Bengali instructor Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman as he climbed into instructor’s seat and jet flew towards India. After sometime, Minhas radiod the PAF base Masroor, that he was hijacked and confirmed it after being asked for second time. Later investigation revealed that Rahman intended to defected to India and joined his companions. Minhas physically fought with Rahman to get control of the jet as both tried to overpower each other.—NNI