Nation rejects Trump allegations

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Barjees Tahir has said that the whole Pakistani nation has rejected allegations and threats of American President Donald Trump and policy of government is clear in this connection that Foreign Minister will visit China, Turkey and Russia soon. Talking to media at Hafizabad, he said that statement of American President was betrayal with more than 70 thousands martyrdom of innocent people of Pakistan while Pakistan Army and law endorsement agencies had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said that while the whole nation including opposition was standing with Pakistani Army and other law enforcement agencies shoulder by shoulder to eliminate terrorists and terrorism would be eradicated from the country soon and Pakistan would be abode of peace soon. He said that statement of American President had made the whole nation united and America should not under estimate Pakistani nation at all and Pakistani nation is ready to defend every inch of its homeland at all cost.

He said that international community had recognized stance of Pakistan to provide right of self-determination to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and the Pakistan nation was standing with people of held-Kashmir and would continue moral support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan had condemned state terrorism on people of held-Kashmir, unprovoked firing on line of control and killing of innocent people at International forms.

Replying a question about killing of innocent Muslim in Barma, he said that no only government but the whole nation and media should play their active role and unity of Muslim Ummah was need of the hour. He further said that progress and prosperity made under the dedicated and sincere leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawas Sharif, particularly China Pakistan Economic Corridor was not tolerated by the internal and external opponents, that is why, the elected Prime Minister with majority votes was ousted from Premiership.