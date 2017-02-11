Nation proud of forces’ sacrifices in war against terrorism: Nisar

Kharian

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said wars are not fought with weapons alone but passion and firm belief is a pre-requisite.

The Minister, who visited National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) here to witness graduation ceremony of 9th National Integrated Counter Terrorism Course, said ‘Forces are dedicated and committed to the noble cause of defence of motherland.’

In his speech, Ch Nisar said war against terrorism is difficult but Pakistan has gained numerous achievements because of sincere efforts and sacrifices rendered by the army, civil armed forces, police and intelligence agencies. ‘We have to take forward these achievements,’ he added.

Ch Nisar said the peace, achieved through efforts of Armed Forces is an example for entire world, adding that the nation is proud of Pakistan Armed Forces and those who sacrificed their precious lives for the defence of motherland.

He said Pakistan was not only facing an external danger but also an internal threat from ‘hidden’ enemies who serve anti-Pakistan elements to create chaos in name of religion.

Ch. Nisar said, ‘we can never forget sacrifices of our martyrs who laid down their lives to bring peace in the country.’

The Minister said Pakistan had come into existence in name of Islam and no power can derail it from path of peace and progress.

He lauded professional capabilities of personnel who have completed their training and said they have been assigned a noble task of defending the motherland. The personnel have a firm belief that they would perform their duties with passion and honesty, he added.

Ch. Nisar witnessed a demonstration given by trained personnel at the Centre to effectively deal with terrorism. Around 400 personnel from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan Police have been trained at the Centre.

Besides personnel from Pakistan’s Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), personnel from friendly countries are also imparted training at the Centre. Earlier, upon his arrival the Centre, Commander Central Command, Lt. General Umar Farooq Durrani and Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lt General Hadayat-ur-Rahman welcomed the Minister.

The Minister was briefed about standard of training being imparted to improve performance of personnel.

The Centre provides training to LEAs personnel on modern ground to deal with terrorism. The Centre has been providing training since 2014 and so far more than 4200 personnel have completed training.—APP