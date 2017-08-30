Nation not to accept US slavery

Upper DirUpper Dir

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq, has announced bringing forth hundreds of thousands of youth on roads on the Defense Day, September 6, and to seek their pledge for the defense of the homeland against US President Trump’s threats. Addressing a large public meeting at Lower Dir on Tuesday, he said that the entire Pakistani nation stood united for the country’s defense and it would not accept US slavery at any cost. He said that the Trump’s threats were the result of the internal and foreign policies of our cowardly rulers. However, he asked how the US could threaten this country when it had been defeated in Afghanistan. Sirajul Haq said that America could not fight with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan who had the motto of Faith, Taqwah and Jehad. He further said that the US dream to build India regional policeman would never materialize. JI chief, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Senior Provincial Minister Inayatullah Khan and the District Nazim Sahibzaa Fasihullah also addressed the meeting. Sirajul Haq said that the JI would bring lakhs of young men on roads from Karachi up to Chital to make it clear to Trump and his allies that the nation was ready to offer every sacrifice for the country. We will fight shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for the country’s defense, he added. However, he said, that when the JI field a petition for undoing the interest system, the Nawaz Sharif government formed a legal team to firmly support the interest. He said the Supreme Court had sent Nawaz Sharif home although proper place for him was jail. Sirajul Haq said that JI’s campaign for accountability would continue till the unlawful wealth of the plunderers was recovered and brought to the country. The JI chief further said that some people wanted to abolish articles 62 and 63 of the constitution but the nation would fully resist that.—SABAH

