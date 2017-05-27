Nation to mark “Youm-e-Takbir” tomorrow

Hyderabad

The citizens of Hyderabad, alike whole nation, would celebrate Youm-e-Takbir with national enthusiasm on May 28 to commemorate entry of Pakistan into nuclear club by detonation of six nuclear devices in 1998.

Pakistan, to demonstrate its defense and deterrence capabilities, conducted nuclear tests in mountains of Chagai in response to five explosions of India at Pokhran.

Likewise, during the previous stint of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan also test-fired its first ballistic missile ‘Ghauri’ on April 6, 1998 and during this tenure a highly sophisticated nuclear capable, multi- tube tactical short-range ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ was test-fired giving an edge over adversaries.

To celebrate the day, special prayers will be offered in the morning for the sake of stability of the country, supremacy of the constitution, prosperity of the nation and eradication of terrorism.

Various ceremonies and seminars will be organized in which eminent scientists, intellectuals, defense analysts and notable personalities will pay rich tributes to the team of nuclear scientists who raised Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity.

Radio Pakistan and television channels will also broadcast special programmes in connection with Youm-e Takbeer.—APP