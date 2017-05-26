Nation to mark Youm-e-Takbir on 28th

Hyderabad

The citizens of Hyderabad, alike whole nation, would celebrate Youm-e-Takbir with national enthusiasm on May 28 to commemorate entry of Pakistan into nuclear club by detonation of six nuclear devices in 1998.

Pakistan, to demonstrate its defense and deterrence capabilities, conducted nuclear tests in mountains of Chagai in response to five explosions of India at Pokhran.

Likewise, during the previous stint of prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan also test-fired its first ballistic missile ‘Ghauri’ on April 6, 1998 and during this tenure a highly sophisticated nuclear capable, multi- tube tactical short-range ballistic missile ‘Nasr’ was test-fired giving an edge over adversaries.—APP