Nation in a quagmire

Twenty first century is considered to be the Asia’s turn for the socio-politico-economic development but unfortunately Pakistan is entangled in quagmire of problems, which are very basic. The issues of religious extremism, political instability, corruption and poverty are on the top and have caused gruesome results for the nation. The unending surge of extremism in the country has brought the society on verge of destruction. The virus of dogmatism is spreading in every sphere of life even in the higher educational institutions akin to the fortresses of rationality where a mind is not susceptible to such irrationality. It is really very saddening situation that after Madaris, now universities are also becoming easy targets for militants to exploit the young minds of our nation.

In addition to that, the state institutions such as NAB, FIA etc. have been chasing the corrupt and criminals to bring them behind the bars but due to some unknown reasons people like Dr. Asim and Ayan Ali allegedly arrested in the high profile cases have been released and the recent long awaited verdict, on the Panama Case, of the Apex court to form a JIT against the sitting prime minister to probe into the property has put the political parties in quandary.

This is fact that Pakistan has proved its capability to execute responsibilities at the external fronts. On the contrary, it has failed to expedite the domestic issues and plan something fruitful for itself. It is imperative for the nation to get ready for new challenges to embrace the competition in the region. Therefore, the internal issues need to be fixed as earlier as possible and the basic reforms should be brought in the both educational and judicial system to upgrade the society. Thus, this is time for civil and military leadership to devise a plan in toto to take the country to horizons of progress and prosperity through vigorous engagement in new changing atmosphere in our region and world.

ABID SIKANDAR KHOKHAR

Naudero, Sindh

