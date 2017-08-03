Nation has forgotten the aim for which country was created

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

While talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard Former Naval Chief Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey and other scholars of Shura Hamdard said that our nation has forgotten the task for which the country was taken.

Our enemies remain trying to distract it, the only aim today is just to earn money on each and every level. Media plays an important role in building nations but unfortunately our media is not focusing on it. We will have to unite ourselves to achieve national tasks in spite of attaining individual goals. In these conditions Hamdard also need to start its own Television Channel which work to bring positive change in the society.

National president of Shura Hamdard also participated in the Ijlas and said that Media is one of the most important pillars of a state. Newspapers and television has got an important place in every home. Our country is facing social, political and ethics problems in current situation media can play a vital role to bring change and resolve these issues.

The topic of Ijlas was “Buniyadi Qomi Masail Aur Zaraye Ablagh Ki Tarjihat”. Other speakers of the Ijlas were S. Mansoor Aqil, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, M. Tariq Shaheen, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmed, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Naeem Akram Qureshi, M. Ayub Advocate and G. H. Anjum Khokhar. They also highlighted the need of reforms and strict implementation in rules and regulations regarding media and education. They also suggested forming a group which works for national interests.