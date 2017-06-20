Nation eyes SC to wipe out corruption: Baloch

Lahore

Acting Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the entire nation has kept its eyes on the Supreme Court (SC) for wiping out the corruption mafia and the corrupt governmental system. Speaking at an Iftar dinner in Faisalabad, Liaqat Baloch said that eradication of corruption had become essential now for the security of the nation and the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the decision in the Panama leaks case should be strictly in accordance with the law and the constitution and justice.

He expressed serious concern over the disappearance of two Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan. He said that India was using the Afghan soil for every tactic against this country. At the same time, the US was sending more troops to Afghanistan instead of withdrawing its forces. He said that the Pakistan government and the parliament should frame a clear cut policy keeping in view the Afghanistan situation and the Indian troops’ atrocities in Held Kashmir and intensify diplomatic efforts against New Delhi at the world level.

Liaqat Baloch chief expressed deep gratitude to Allah Almighty for the grand victory of the cricket team against India and greeted the team members and the nation on that. He said that the entire team led by Captain Sarfraz and including young Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali and seniors Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Aamir and Azhar Ali, had played an excellent game with a team spirit. He said no body was expecting such a grand victory against the arch rivals India and added that this victory should open the door of international cricket in the country.—INP