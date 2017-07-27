Nation eagerly awaits Panama verdict: Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday to announce its judgment in the Panama Papers probe case soon as the entire nation was waiting for it.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan said the apex court should release the verdict soon so that the nation could move on.

“The country’s situation is deteriorating and the economy is declining but the entire government is busy trying to cover up PM Nawaz Sharif’s corruption,” he added.

“Two of the four provinces and lawyers are demanding his resignation.”

He criticised the PM for heading to Maldives when a horrific terrorist attack took place in Lahore that claimed more than 25 lives.

Khan also said the ruling family had failed to submit bank transactions to the court and the documents that they did were also fake. “Instead of trying to clear their names, they are claiming that everyone else in the country is corrupt too,” he added.

He claimed that finance minister Ishaq Dar had houses worth Rs1.5 billion in Dubai. “They [government ministers] are all criminals in the eyes of the nation,” he said.

The PTI chief further said that it was difficult to obtain the money trail for his London flat but he had still submitted it to the court. “A cricketer who bought a flat for Rs600,000 is being compared to someone who sent money out of the country.”