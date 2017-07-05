Nation demonstrated ‘unity, faith, solidarity’: Marriyum

Celebrating triumph over India

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the entire nation had been praying for the cricket team and demonstrated a rare unity, faith and solidarity in celebrating the triumph of the team against India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

In a brief chat with PTV after the ceremony held at the Prime Minister House to welcome and honour the team, the MOS said that the Prime Minister was very keen to welcome the cricket team on their return and today’s function was organized on his desire. She said that the players of the cricket team, their families, PCB management and former players were invited to attend the ceremony.

Marriyum paying tributes to the parents and the cricket team on its astounding achievement, said that it was indeed a proud moment for the parents of the players who wished their children to achieve excellence in the game. She said that the players and their parents had been duly appreciated through this ceremony.

The minister appreciated PTV for promoting the ICC Champions Trophy by covering all the matches in which the top Pakistani players and international brands were also invited.

Marriyum said that she wanted PTV to organize and host today’s event which it had done admirably under the leadership of the Prime Minister. She said cricket was a national passion and there was hardly anybody who did not love this game adding that she herself was a great lover of cricket.

The MOS said that the Prime Minister had always strived to take the country to new heights. —APP